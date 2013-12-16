FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Gapuraprima to build 20 hotels by 2015 - Investor Daily
December 16, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Gapuraprima to build 20 hotels by 2015 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Perdana Gapuraprima Tbk plans to build 20 hotels by 2015 with a total investment of up to 20 trillion rupiah ($1.65 billion), said director Arief Aryanto in Investor Daily.

Gapuraprima booked a net profit of 99.7 billion rupiah in January-September, up 264 percent from a year ago on an 81 percent rise in revenue. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,115 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

