INDONESIA PRESS-Pertamina Geothermal invites Chevron, Star Energy to build power plants - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, has invited Chevron Geothermal Indonesia and PT Star Energy to build number of geothermal power stations.

The move is among Pertamina’s efforts to produce a combined capacity of 2,000 megawatts of geothermal energy by 2017-2018, public relations manager Hendi Suhendi said in a statement.

Pertamina currently produces a total of 292 megawatts from its Kamojang, Lahendong and Sibayak geothermal plants. (Bisnis Indonesia)

