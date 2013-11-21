FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Pertamina Geothermal invites Chevron, Star Energy to build power plants - Bisnis Indonesia
November 21, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Pertamina Geothermal invites Chevron, Star Energy to build power plants - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, has invited Chevron Geothermal Indonesia and PT Star Energy to build number of geothermal power stations.

The move is among Pertamina’s efforts to produce a combined capacity of 2,000 megawatts of geothermal energy by 2017-2018, public relations manager Hendi Suhendi said in a statement.

Pertamina currently produces a total of 292 megawatts from its Kamojang, Lahendong and Sibayak geothermal plants. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

