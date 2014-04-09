FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Global Teleshop eyes 17 pct rise in 2014 revenue - Kontan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Global Teleshop eyes 17 pct rise in 2014 revenue - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecommunication devices retailer PT Global Teleshop, a unit of PT Trikomsel Oke, is targeting revenues of 4.56 trillion rupiah ($403.95 million) this year, up 17 percent from last year’s 3.89 trillion rupiah, on strong demand for smart phones, said CEO Evi Soenarjo.

The firm booked a net profit of around 115.04 billion rupiah in 2013, up 2 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11288.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.