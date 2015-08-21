INDONESIA PRESS-GM and China's SAIC begin construction of $700 mln factory - Jakarta Post

China-based automaker SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Corp Ltd, a joint venture between General Motors, SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and Wuling Motors, has kicked off construction of a factory in Indonesia worth $700 million, the Jakarta Post reported, citing Yuan Zhijun, vice president of the firm’s Indonesian unit.

The plant is set to be completed in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)