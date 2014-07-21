FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Golden Agri invites Cepsa to work on fatty alcohol venture -Investor Daily
July 21, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Golden Agri invites Cepsa to work on fatty alcohol venture -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, the Singapore-listed holding company of crude palm oil producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART), has invited Spain-based Compania Espanola de Petroleos (Cepsa) to produce and sell fatty alcohol, Director Jesslyne Widjaja said in a statement to Singapore Stock Exchange.

Sinar Mas Group is developing a fatty alcohol plant worth $300 million in Indonesia. Group director Gandi Sulistiyanto had said earlier that the company expects the plant to commence operation in the third quarter of 2015. Most of the products from the plant are to be exported to Japan, China, India and European countries, he had said. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

