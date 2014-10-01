FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Blitzmegaplex H1 net loss triples - Kontan
October 1, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Blitzmegaplex H1 net loss triples - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Graha Layar Prima, the operator of cinema chain Blitzmegaplex, reported a net loss of 28.86 billion rupiah ($2.37 million) for the first half of the year, more than triple a net loss of 9.85 billion rupiah a year earlier, due to increasing costs.

Revenue rose slightly to 153.3 billion rupiah from 148.25 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

------

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

