INDONESIA PRESS-Greenwood to spend 1.2 trln rph on capex next year -Investor Daily

Property developer PT Greenwood Sejahtera plans to spend 1.2 trillion rupiah ($99 million) on capital expenditure next year, up 38 percent from this year’s target of 740 billion rupiah, to finance two projects, said Director Bambang Dwi Yanto.

The firm plans to build an apartment in Jakarta and a mixed-use highrise building on a 1.4-hectare site in Surabaya, East Java. (Investor Daily)

----

