INDONESIA PRESS-Hanson signs property contracts worth up to 11 trln rupiah - Investor Daily
November 26, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Hanson signs property contracts worth up to 11 trln rupiah - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Hanson International has signed a property development agreement with Ciputra Property worth 8 trillion rupiah to 9 trillion rupiah ($682 million to $767 million), said Hanson director Agus Santoso.

The developer also signed an agreement with lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara worth 2 trillion rupiah to develop 20,000 houses starting early 2014. (Investor Daily)

$1 = 11,725 rupiah

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

