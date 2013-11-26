INDONESIA PRESS-Hanson signs property contracts worth up to 11 trln rupiah - Investor Daily

PT Hanson International has signed a property development agreement with Ciputra Property worth 8 trillion rupiah to 9 trillion rupiah ($682 million to $767 million), said Hanson director Agus Santoso.

The developer also signed an agreement with lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara worth 2 trillion rupiah to develop 20,000 houses starting early 2014. (Investor Daily)

$1 = 11,725 rupiah

(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)