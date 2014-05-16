FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ace Hardware first quarter sales up 21 pct-Kontan
May 16, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ace Hardware first quarter sales up 21 pct-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia booked sales of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($96.11 million) in the first quarter of this year, up 21 percent from last year, said CEO Prabowo Widyakrisnadi.

Net profit jumped almost 50 percent to 135.2 billion rupiah Widyakrisnadi added. The firm expects to own 100 outlets and 22 additional stores specialising in toys by the end of May. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
