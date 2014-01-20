FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Heavy equipment output down 30 pct y/y in 2013 - Investor Daily
January 20, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Heavy equipment output down 30 pct y/y in 2013 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Association (Hinabi) reported a decline of 30 percent in 2013 production from a year earlier to 6,127 units, due to slowing demand from the mining and plantation sectors as coal and crude palm oil prices fell, Chairman Pratjojo Dewo said in Investor Daily.

The association is targeting an output of 6,500 units in 2014, up 6 percent from last year, driven by the infrastructure sector.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

