INDONESIA PRESS-Hero Supermarket to spend 1.39 trln rupiah on 2014 capex -reports
November 13, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Hero Supermarket to spend 1.39 trln rupiah on 2014 capex -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Hero Supermarket plans to spend 1.39 trillion rupiah ($119.91 million) on capital expenditure next year to buy more land and open new outlets, said Chief Executive Philippe Broianigo. The company reported a net profit of 219 billion rupiah from January to September 2013, down 2 percent from a year ago. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11592.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

