#Financials
April 28, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Hero Supermarket Q1 sales up 16 pct y/y - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Hero Supermarket Tbk reported a 16 percent increase in sales in the first quarter at 3.13 trillion rupiah ($270.7 million), the company informed the stock exchange as quoted by Investor Daily.

Net profit was flat at 55.34 billion rupiah and the company plans to spend 1.39 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year for land acquisition and to open more stores, it said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,564.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
