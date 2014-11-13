FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Hero Supermarket sees 2014 revenue up 9 pct y/y - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Hero Supermarket expects revenue this year to reach 13 trillion rupiah ($1.07 billion), up 9 percent from last year, said Director Arief Istanto, and expected a 13 percent growth in revenue next year.

The company recorded revenue of 10 trillion rupiah until September. It sees 3 trillion rupiah in capital expenditure this year to finance expansion, Finance Director Xavier Thiry said.

The company plans to open outlets in Balikpapan, Lampung, Banjarmasin, Bandung and in Cianjur, West Java. The firm owned 184 outlets as of September. (Kontan) ($1 = 12,187 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
