INDONESIA PRESS-Hero to open more stores to boost revenue-Jakarta Post

Retail company PT Hero Supermarket will spend up to 640 billion rupiah ($48.03 million) this year on business expansion with plans to open more stores across Indonesia, Jakarta Post reported, quoting director Arif Istanto.

“We would like to expand our network so that it can attract more customers. Thus, our top line will also increase,” he said after an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting this week.

($1 = 13,325.0000 rupiah)