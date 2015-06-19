FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Hero to open more stores to boost revenue-Jakarta Post
June 19, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Hero to open more stores to boost revenue-Jakarta Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail company PT Hero Supermarket will spend up to 640 billion rupiah ($48.03 million) this year on business expansion with plans to open more stores across Indonesia, Jakarta Post reported, quoting director Arif Istanto.

“We would like to expand our network so that it can attract more customers. Thus, our top line will also increase,” he said after an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting this week.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,325.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

