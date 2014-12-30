FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank ICBC Indonesia to get $250 mln capital injection from parent -Investor Daily
December 30, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank ICBC Indonesia to get $250 mln capital injection from parent -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank ICBC Indonesia said it would get a $250-million capital injection next year from Shanghai-listed parent company, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the Investor Daily reported quoting Chief Executive Officer Shen Xiaoqi.

The funds will help boost the bank’s capital to around 6 trillion rupiah ($482.32 million), it reported. The bank’s total assets until September reached 34.2 trillion rupiah, from 30.44 trillion rupiah during the same period a year earlier, the paper reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,440 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
