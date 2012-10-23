FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 23
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 23, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 23(Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.    
     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1433.82      0.04%     0.630 
 USD/JPY                   79.95        0.01%     0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8134          --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1728.86      0.03%     0.570 
 US CRUDE                  89.2         0.62%     0.550 
 DOW JONES                 13345.89     0.02%      2.38 
 ASIA ADRS                122.25       1.29%      1.56 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro
gain 
    SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed   
   
    
     STOCKS TO WATCH 
> State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia booked a 24.5
percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 5.4 trillion
rupiah from the same period last year as operating revenues rose
12 percent to 16.95 trillion rupiah, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo.
The bank recorded loan growth at 15 percent to 184.475 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta will raise
the size of its planned bond issue to 700 billion rupiah from a
previous target of 500 billion rupiah, after the bonds were
oversubscribed for 300 percent, said CEO Johannes Suriadjaja in
a statement. The firm has appointed HSBC Securities Indonesia,
Mandiri Sekuritas and Indo Premier Securities as underwriters.
(Investor Daily)
> State construction firm PT Adhi Karya has invited
China's Wuhuan Engineering Co Ltd to participate in the bidding
for an engineering, procurement and construction project worth
2.5 trillion rupiah to revitalise a fertilizer factory that
belongs to PT Pupuk Sriwijaya, said corporate secretary Amrozi
Hamidi. (Investor Daily)
> Financing firm PT Buana Finance CEO Soetadi Lim said in
a statement that the firm has secured loans totaling 1 trillion
rupiah with a 3-year tenure from five local banks and one
regional lender. (Investor Daily)
> Phone operator PT Indosat said in a statement that
its third-quarter net profit rose 55.5 percent to 1.6 trillion
rupiah as revenues grew 8 percent to 16.5 trillion rupiah.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
> Lender Bank Permata aims to raise up to 2 trillion
rupiah from a rights issue in December to strengthen capital,
said finance director Giridhar S. Varadachari in a statement.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is
seeking a 10.06 trillion rupiah loan to meet its investment
funding needs that reach 48.4 trillion rupiah this year, said
CEO Nur Pamudji. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains    
> Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell          
> Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales   
> Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines      
> Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed    
> Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support    
> Palm oil futures rise to 3-week high on strong exports 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> FDI pours into Indonesia despite worries      
> Pertamina to import 20 pct less diesel in Nov 

($1 = 9,592.5 rupiah) 

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing
by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
