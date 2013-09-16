INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat Indonesia sees loan growth up to 22 pct this year - Investor Daily

State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia is targeting loan growth of 20 to 22 percent this year or up to 424.56 trillion rupiah ($37.21 billion) amid economic uncertainty, said corporate secretary Muhammad Ali.

The bank has disbursed loans of 391.8 trillion rupiah until June, up 28 percent from 304.8 trillion rupiah last year.

