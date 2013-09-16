FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat Indonesia sees loan growth up to 22 pct this year - Investor Daily
September 16, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Rakyat Indonesia sees loan growth up to 22 pct this year - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia is targeting loan growth of 20 to 22 percent this year or up to 424.56 trillion rupiah ($37.21 billion) amid economic uncertainty, said corporate secretary Muhammad Ali.

The bank has disbursed loans of 391.8 trillion rupiah until June, up 28 percent from 304.8 trillion rupiah last year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,410 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Jakarta Newsroom,; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

