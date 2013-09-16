FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Prima Alloy to sell 113 mln shares via private placement - Kontan
September 16, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Prima Alloy to sell 113 mln shares via private placement - Kontan

Reuters Staff

PT Prima Alloy Steel Universal, Indonesia’s largest listed steel pipe maker, plans to sell 113.04 million shares at 345 rupiah each via private placement, said director Basuki Kurniawan in a statement to the bourse.

The company expects to raise 38.9 billion rupiah. Kurniawan said that the share sale has shareholders’ approval in an extraordinary meeting on June 28.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,410 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

