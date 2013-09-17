FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-BNI, Bank Mandiri expect loan growth of up to 21 pct this year-Kontan
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-BNI, Bank Mandiri expect loan growth of up to 21 pct this year-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia said it expects loan disbursal to rise 19-21 percent in 2013 amid economic uncertainty. By the first half of the year, BNI had disbursed loans of 222.65 trillion rupiah ($19.57 billion), 24 percent more than a year earlier, said CEO Gatot M. Suwondo.

State-owned Bank Mandiri expects loan disbursal to grow up to 20 percent this year, said CEO Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The bank’s loan growth reached 428 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, 22 percent higher than a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,377.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
