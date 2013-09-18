FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sierad Produce sees 15 pct revenue growth this year-Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sierad Produce sees 15 pct revenue growth this year-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agribusiness firm PT Sierad Produce expects revenues to reach 5 trillion rupiah ($436.87 million) in 2013, up 15 percent from a year earlier, said investor relations officer Hudaya Indah Panggita.

The firm booked revenues of 2.1 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 5 percent from 1.99 trillion in the same period last year. It also planned to spend 350 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to develop five commercial farming and one feed mill. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

