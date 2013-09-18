FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Intiland, Electronic City plan for 20 pct buyback-Kontan
September 18, 2013 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Intiland, Electronic City plan for 20 pct buyback-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Intiland Development plans to spend 120 billion rupiah to buy back up to 20 percent stake at a maximum price of 500 rupiah per share in the next three months, director Archied Noto Pradono said in a statement. The firm has appointed PT Ciptadana Securities to execute the plan.

PT Electronic City, an electronic appliances retailer, also aims up to 20 percent share buyback and has allocated 150 billion rupiah for the corporate action, director Made Agus Dwiyanto said in a statement. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

