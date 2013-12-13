FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indonesia's Bank Muamalat delays IPO - Bisnis Indonesia
December 13, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indonesia's Bank Muamalat delays IPO - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Indonesia’s second largest sharia lender, has delayed its plan to launch an initial public offering until at least the end of this year due to non-conducive market conditions, said director Andi Buchary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

The firm reported its total assets until November reached 52.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($4.3 billion), up 16 percent from 44.90 trillion Indonesian rupiah at the end of 2013. The firm expects total assets will touch 57 trillion Indonesian rupiah by the end of this year.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12022.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

