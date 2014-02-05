INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil, Salim Ivomas set up joint venture - reports

Automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional has set up a joint venture with palm oil company PT Salim Ivomas Pratama that will involve construction, trading, services, agriculture, land transportation and auto service, said Indomobil’s CEO Jusak Kertowidjojo, according to newspaper reports.

The two parties have signed an agreement on Jan. 30. Indomobil’s unit PT Wahana Inti Selaras owns 60 percent of the joint venture and Salim Ivomas the remaining 40 percent. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

