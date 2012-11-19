Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov.19

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1359.88 0.48 6.550 USD/JPY 81.47 0.26 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1717.41 0.23 3.920 US CRUDE 87.65 0.84 0.730 DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37 45.93 ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18 1.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive US tone, yen slips SE Asia Stocks-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global concerns weigh STOCKS TO WATCH - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire state engineering firm PT Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) in December, said Arifin Tasrif, CEO of PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Company, adding that the two firms are finalising the due diligence check. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Argo Manunggal group, through its unit PT Manunggal Prime Development, sold 1.2 billion shares, or 6.1 percent stake, in property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty at 570 rupiah per share, said Nathan Tanugraha, Alam Sutera's investor relations officer. (Investor Daily) - Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is targeting net profit of 343 billion rupiah ($35.63 million) next year, up 61 percent from this year's forecast of 212 billion rupiah on sales that are expected to reach 5.1 trillion rupiah that grew 70 percent from this year's target of 3 trillion rupiah, said finance director Sjambiri Lioe. (Investor Daily) - Cement maker PT Semen Bosowa Maros will spend $310 million for expansion in Maros, South Sulawesi to boost output, said CEO Erwin Aksa, adding that the firm sees production in 2015 will reach 10 million tonnes, up from the current output of 3.2 million tonnes. (Investor Daily) - The government is ready to open bidding for 15 projects worth $7.4 billion under a public-private partnership scheme this year, said Bastary Pandji Indra, director of cooperation at the planning ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Bakrieland Development expects to finalise a deal to sell its ownership in its toll road unit by end of this year as the firm has signed a disclosure agreement with the future company, said Nuzirman Nurdin, the company's head of investor relations. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Government sees construction spending will reach 360 trillion rupiah by the end of this year as the spending has currently reached 300 trillion rupiah, said Muchammad Natsir, an officer at the public works ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur aims to raise a minimum 350 billion rupiah via an initial public offering by selling 630 million shares or 30 percent of its enlarged capital, schedule for this month, said CEO Ronald Walla. The firm has appointed PT OSK Nusadana Securities and PT Mandiri Sekuritas as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Garment producer PT Eratex Djaja sees sales in 2013 at between 544 billion rupiah and 554 billion rupiah, up 8-10 percent from this year's forecast of 504 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Juliarti Pudji. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps to 2-mth high on new govt expectations > Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day > Bonds rise on U.S. budget talks, Israel worries > Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile > Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears > Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia to replace energy regulator > Overseas Union, Thais battle control of F&N > BP's Tangguh Train 1 operational, train 2 off > Indonesia robusta hit 6-mth high ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,627.5 rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by G.Ram Mohan)