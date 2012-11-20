FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov.20
November 20, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov.20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
-------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0024 GMT -------------- 
              INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG  
 S&P 500             1386.89      1.99      27.01 
 USD/JPY               81.34     -0.09      -0.07 
 US 10YR           1.60     -0.52      -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD           1730.74     -0.04      -0.71 
 US CRUDE              88.97     -0.35      -0.31 
 DOW JONES          12795.96      1.65     207.65 
 ASIA ADRS           120.54      1.52       1.81 
 FTSE 100           5737.66      2.36     132.07 
 ------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on hopes for US fiscal deal
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Greece debt concerns weigh ahead of 
key meeting 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - Oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional 
plans to issue bonds of 4.5 trillion rupiah ($467.29 million)
over the next two years and 5-year tenure bonds of 500 billion
rupiah, said finance director Syamsurizal Munaf, adding that the
firm plans to pay debt this year and spend $300-$400 million in
2013 to acquire oil and gas blocks. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor
Daily)
    - Property developer PT Metropolitan Land booked
pre-sales of 601.1 billion rupiah, or 73 percent of its 2012
full-year target of 800 billion rupiah, until the end of
October, said corporate secretary Olivia Surodjo. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty 
expects 1.4 trillion rupiah in revenue in 2012, up 40 percent
from this year's forecast of 1 trillion rupiah, said Cuncun
Wijaya, the company's investor relation manager. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's national airlines PT Garuda Indonesia
 will secure a $120 million loan from seven banks next
week to buy new aircraft, said finance director Handrito
Hardjono. (Investor Daily)
    - Car financing firm PT BCA Finance, a unit of lender PT
Bank Central Asia, expects to disburse 30 trillion
rupiah next year, up 20 percent from this year's target of 24.5
trillion rupiah, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Investor Daily)
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei extends gains as US fiscal fears recede          
> Budget talk optimism spurs Wall St rally                
> Treasuries dip on hopes budget crisis can be avoided   
> Euro nears 2-week high on Greece, US budget optimism  
> Gold up 1 pct on hopes over 'fiscal cliff' talks      
> Oil rises 2.5 pct on Mideast tensions, US optimism     
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia's new energy regulator must prioritise national
interests                                       
> Indonesia beef prices spike as import cuts    
> Indonesia October car sales rise 23.7 pct y/y 
     
($1 = 9,630 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
