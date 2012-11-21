FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 21, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ 
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                 1387.81      0.07%     0.920 
USD/JPY                 81.81        0.18%     0.150 
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.671           --     0.003 
SPOT GOLD               1726.2      -0.11%    -1.840 
US CRUDE                87.31        0.65%     0.560 
DOW JONES               12788.51    -0.06%     -7.45 
ASIA ADRS              119.76      -0.65%     -0.78 
 ----------------------------------------------------------     
                     
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, refocusing on US fiscal 
cliff 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; US fiscal hopes 
help 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia plans
to pay out an interim dividend of 2.29 trillion rupiah ($237.72
million), or 300 rupiah per share, on Dec. 20, said corporate
secretary Sancoyo Antarikso in a statement to the stock
exchange. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Car maker PT Astra International said in a
statement to the stock exchange that it will pay out 2.67
trillion rupiah in dividend. The firm will use 27.5 percent of
its first-half net profit to pay dividend. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lender PT Bank Central Asia will pay a dividend
of 1.06 trillion rupiah, using 20 percent of its first-half net
profit of 5.29 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
posted a 36 percent increase in 9-month operating profit to
24.84 trillion rupiah as revenues grew 12 percent to 170.60
trillion rupiah on financial costs more than tripled to 24.74
trillion rupiah from 8.04 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State construction firm PT Adhi Karya has booked
new contracts until October at 9.5 trillion rupiah, or 70
percent of its 2012 full-year target of 13.5 trillion rupiah,
said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Fuel and chemical distributor PT AKR Corporindo 
is considering setting a coupon at 7.5-9.25 percent on its bonds
worth 1.5 trillion rupiah, said director Suresh Vembu. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - PT Ciputra Development is targeting a net profit
of 720 billion rupiah in 2013, up 60 percent from this year's
forecast of 450 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Tulus
Santoso, adding the firm plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on
capital expenditure next year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Cement maker PT Semen Padang, a unit of PT Semen Gresik
 plans to develop a factory in Padang, West Sumatera,
that will have capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, with a
total investment of up to 3.25 trillion rupiah, said CEO Munaidi
Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Jakarta Setiabudi International
 is ready to spend 3-5 trillion rupiah in the next five
years for investment in its hotel and property units, said
director Anton Goenawan. (Investor Daily)
    - Two companies, PT Saraswati Griya Lestari and PT Trans
Power Marine, plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by
the end of this year, said Hoesen, director of the Indonesia
Stock Exchange. (Investor Daily)

   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei hits 2-month high, led by exporters as yen slips 
> Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day rally        
> Bond prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply       
> Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes    
> Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments  
> Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data  
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia readies new food law                
> Antam hopes to double nickel output in 2013   
> Carrefour divests Indonesia unit for $673 mln 
> Indonesia sugar refining capacity to rise     
> MP & Silva wins Premier League soccer rights  
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
      
($1 = 9,633 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Sunil Nair)

