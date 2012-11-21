Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 21

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.81 0.07% 0.920 USD/JPY 81.81 0.18% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.671 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1726.2 -0.11% -1.840 US CRUDE 87.31 0.65% 0.560 DOW JONES 12788.51 -0.06% -7.45 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -0.65% -0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, refocusing on US fiscal cliff SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; US fiscal hopes help STOCKS TO WATCH - Consumer goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia plans to pay out an interim dividend of 2.29 trillion rupiah ($237.72 million), or 300 rupiah per share, on Dec. 20, said corporate secretary Sancoyo Antarikso in a statement to the stock exchange. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Car maker PT Astra International said in a statement to the stock exchange that it will pay out 2.67 trillion rupiah in dividend. The firm will use 27.5 percent of its first-half net profit to pay dividend. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Lender PT Bank Central Asia will pay a dividend of 1.06 trillion rupiah, using 20 percent of its first-half net profit of 5.29 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) posted a 36 percent increase in 9-month operating profit to 24.84 trillion rupiah as revenues grew 12 percent to 170.60 trillion rupiah on financial costs more than tripled to 24.74 trillion rupiah from 8.04 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State construction firm PT Adhi Karya has booked new contracts until October at 9.5 trillion rupiah, or 70 percent of its 2012 full-year target of 13.5 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Fuel and chemical distributor PT AKR Corporindo is considering setting a coupon at 7.5-9.25 percent on its bonds worth 1.5 trillion rupiah, said director Suresh Vembu. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - PT Ciputra Development is targeting a net profit of 720 billion rupiah in 2013, up 60 percent from this year's forecast of 450 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Tulus Santoso, adding the firm plans to spend 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cement maker PT Semen Padang, a unit of PT Semen Gresik plans to develop a factory in Padang, West Sumatera, that will have capacity of 3 million tonnes per year, with a total investment of up to 3.25 trillion rupiah, said CEO Munaidi Arifin. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Jakarta Setiabudi International is ready to spend 3-5 trillion rupiah in the next five years for investment in its hotel and property units, said director Anton Goenawan. (Investor Daily) - Two companies, PT Saraswati Griya Lestari and PT Trans Power Marine, plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this year, said Hoesen, director of the Indonesia Stock Exchange. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 2-month high, led by exporters as yen slips > Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day rally > Bond prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply > Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes > Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments > Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia readies new food law > Antam hopes to double nickel output in 2013 > Carrefour divests Indonesia unit for $673 mln > Indonesia sugar refining capacity to rise > MP & Silva wins Premier League soccer rights ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,633 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)