Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 22
November 22, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ 
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                  1391.03      0.23%     3.220 
USD/JPY                  82.54        0.05%     0.040 
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.6796          --     0.000 
SPOT GOLD                1729.84      0.08%     1.310 
US CRUDE                 87.67        0.33%     0.290 
DOW JONES                12836.89     0.38%     48.38 
ASIA ADRS               120.25       0.41%      0.49 
------------------------------------------------------------    
                 
   
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Falling yen lifts Japan stocks; eyes on China
data 
   SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh 
 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - State-owned tin miner PT Timah Tbk plans to
spend 2 trillion rupiah ($207.57 million) on capital expenditure
next year, up 45 percent from this year's 1.38 trillion rupiah,
to finance its acquisitions, said CEO Sukrisno. The firm will
acquire two tin mines worth 172.62 billion rupiah in Myanmar and
two concession rights worth 500 billion rupiah in South
Kalimantan and South Sumatera. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - A joint venture company between PT Indopura Resources and
China's Hainan Joint Enterprises Business Service Co Ltd, is
planning to develop chemical grade alumina smelter plant in
Batam, Sumatera, with a total investment of up to $700 million,
schedule for 2014, said director Arief Winata. (Investor Daily)
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina has called
off a plan to buy shares in Coastal Energy Corp on offering
price that was too high, said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor
Daily)
    - PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk plans to spend 450
billion rupiah ($46.7 million) next year on new investment,
aiming to boost production capacity and expand network
distribution, said director Sancoyo Antarikso. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom
tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, said the
firm will issue a $750 million global bond and is considering
setting a coupon at 10 percent. The plan is subject to
shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on Dec.21.
(Investor Daily)
    - Indonesia's Real Estate Brokers association expects
property sales in 2012 to reach 700 trillion rupiah, said
chairman Darmadi Darmawangsa. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Lippo Group through its unit Lippo Malls Indonesia
 plans to add up to 50 shopping malls until 2015 from
current 31 malls, said CEO Michael Riyadi, adding that the firm
will open malls in Sumatera, Ambon, Sulawesi, and Kupang.
(Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anand Basu)

