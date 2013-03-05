Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 5

JAKARTA, March 5(Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000 USD/JPY 93.37 -0.1% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8738 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1575.31 0.13% 1.970 US CRUDE 90.3 0.20% 0.180 DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16 ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as Wall St gains; supply weighs on oil SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura Offshore plans to spend $600 million in capital expenditure and $300 million in operating expenditure this year, higher than last year's combined $560 million, said senior executive Imron Asjhari. The company expects to drill 21 wells and nine exploration wells this year. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cellular operator PT Indosat reported its net profit in 2012 dropped 52.5 percent to 417 billion rupiah ($42.96 million) from 879 billion rupiah a year earlier, on revenues that grew 10 percent to 22.72 trillion rupiah, said CEO Alexander Rusli in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Telecom company PT XL Axiata booked a net profit of 2.76 trillion rupiah in 2012, down 2.5 percent from 2.83 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, plans to boost output by more than 10 percent to 20.5 million tonnes this year with the operation of a new cement mill in Bogor, said corporate secretary Sahat Panggabean. Indocement production capacity in 2012 reached 18.6 million tonnes or 33.8 percent of the national production at 55 million tonnes, he said. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian unit of international lender HSBC Indonesia booked a 5.6 percent increase in 2012 net profit to 1.26 trillion rupiah from 1.19 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, said co-CEO Hanna Tantani. The bank recorded loan growth at 24 percent to 38.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Car maker PT Astra International will focus on expansion in the infrastructure sector this year, including seaport, power plant and toll road projects, said CEO Prijono Sugiarto. The company is ready to spend 2 trillion rupiah for the plan. (Kontan) - State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura booked revenues of 3.48 trillion rupiah in 2012, said CEO Tommy Soetomo, adding that the company plans to spend 3.5 trillion rupiah on investment this year to expand five airports. (Investor Daily) - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, aims to raise around $1.35 billion from a global bond issuance and bank loan to pay debt and finance its capital expenditure, according to a report by Euroweek. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei advances on Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations > Wall St closes higher in late-day rally > Prices ease as investors book profits > Euro subdued, Aussie off lows ahead of RBA rate call > Gold eases as ETF holdings fall again, U.S. cuts eyed > Oil falls on slowing Chinese economy, ample U.S. supply > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Proposed Indonesia c.bank shuffle raises concern over finance minister's role > Indonesia oil/gas contractors agree to export proceeds rule-c.bank > Jakarta shares slide on poor inflation, trade data > Indonesian MPs to rule on Fin Min's eligibility for central bank job ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)