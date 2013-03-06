FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Electronics
March 6, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could influence the local market.
                                                                
          
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500           .SPX       1539.79      0.96    14.590 
USD/JPY           JPY=       93.31        0.03     0.030 
10-YR US TSY YLD  US10YT=RR  1.8944         --    -0.003 
SPOT GOLD         XAU=       1577.55      0.16     2.490 
US CRUDE          CLc1       90.77       -0.06    -0.050 
DOW JONES         .DJI       14253.77     0.89    125.95 
ASIA ADRS         .BKAS      137.56       0.95      1.29 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow record bolsters risk sentiment, lifts
Asian shares 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT
results 

     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - The agriculture ministry is optimistic that a rice surplus
in 2013 will reach 7.5 million tonnes, said minister Suswono.
(Investor Daily)
    - PT Saibatama Internasional Mandiri will sell about 25
percent shares in PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia to
strategic investors via private placement, said Exploitasi
Energi's Chief Executive Henry Sitanggang. (Investor Daily)
    - Property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk 
recorded sales until early March at 550 billion rupiah, up 12
percent from the same period last year, said Chief Executive
Johanes Mardjuki. The company also expects a 22 percent increase
in sales in 2013 to 4.5 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro is developing
a six-storey shopping mall in Pluit, North Jakarta, with a total
investment of about 1 trillion rupiah, said subsidiary's Kencana
Unggul Chief Executive, Halim Kumala. The company expects to
complete the project by end-October. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Housing developer PT Sentul City is targeting
marketing sales of 1.44 trillion rupiah this year, up last
year's 1.1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
 plans to issue bonds worth 1.2 trillion rupiah by July
this year to finance its capital expenditure, said finance
director Indrawan Sumantri. The company appointed Indo Premier
Securities, Sucorinvest Central Gani, Equator Securities and
Ciptadana Securities as underwriters. (Kontan)
    - Nickel miner Vale Indonesia expects its output
to reach 72,000 tonnes this year, up from last year's 70,717
tonnes, said Chief Executive Nico Kanter. (Kontan)
    - Coal producer PT Indo Tambangraya Megah expects
coal output in the first quarter to reach 6.7 million tonnes, up
17.5 percent at the same period last year. The company expects
2013 full-year production at 29 million tonnes, up 5.45 percent
from last year's 27.5 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Textile Association (API) expects sales in
the first quarter to decline, driven by export slowdown and
higher production cost, said chairman Ade Sudrajat. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - The unit of electronic maker PT LG Electronics Indonesia
 to operate washing machine factory in Tangerang in
the third quarter of this year, said Chief Executive Kim Weon
Dae. The company expects to supply up to 70 percent of total
domestic demand over the next three years. (Bisnis Indonesia) 

    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei at new 4-1/2 yr high after Dow's record close    
> Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help   
> Bonds ease as China, US hopes lift Dow to record high  
> Euro lags, commodity currencies better bid            
> Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid      
> Brent oil ends 5-day decline; China demand supports    
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Fin min passes first hurdle to central bank   
> Indonesia raises 760 bln rupiah from sukuk    
> CEO of Pertamina to stay for now              
> Cbank key rate seen stayed amid inflation jump 
     
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
    
    ($1 = 9,706 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing
by xxEditing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
