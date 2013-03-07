FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 7
March 7, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that
could affect the local market.
                                                                
          ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT
-------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                1541.46      0.11     1.670 
USD/JPY                93.92       -0.15    -0.140 
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.9358         --    -0.003 
SPOT GOLD              1580.64     -0.17    -2.670 
US CRUDE               90.46        0.03     0.030 
DOW JONES              14296.24     0.30     42.47 
ASIA ADRS             138.06       0.37      0.50 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on data; euro off before ECB 
meet 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit 
record high  

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) 
booked a net profit of 18.6 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 24
percent from 15 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State-controlled gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara
 reported its net profit in 2012 up 31 percent to 890,9
billion rupiah from 680,8 billion rupiah a year earlier.
(Investor Daily)
    - State-controlled telecommunications company PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia booked a net profit of 12.8
trillion rupiah in 2012, up 17 percent from 10.9 trillion rupiah
a year earlier on revenue that grew 8 percent to 77.14 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily)
    - State-controlled coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam
 recorded revenue of 11.6 trillion rupiah, up 10
percent from 10.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by
sales volume that grew 13 percent to 15.3 million tonnes, said
corporate secretary Joko Pramono. The company booked a net
profit of 2.9 trillion rupiah in 2012, down from 3.1 trillion
rupiah in 2011.(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro Tbk plans to
issue bonds worth up to 2.5 trillion rupiah until next year,
said finance director Caesar Dela Cruz, adding that the proceeds
will be used to buy land. The company has appointed Mandiri
Sekuritas, CIMB Securities, Indo Premier Securities, and HSBC
Securities Indonesia as underwriters. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Asia's biggest coal exporter PT Bumi Resources Tbk
 expects coal output in 2012 to rise 9 percent to 72
million tonnes from 65.9 million tonnes a year earlier as sales
could reach 68 million tonnes, compared with 63 million tonnes
in 2011, said director Dileep Srivastava. The firm expects 2013
coal output to reach 73 million tonnes. (Kontan)
    - Construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk eyes six
projects worth 3.34 trillion rupiah this year consisting toll
road, bridge, railway track and irrigation, said director Desi
Arriyani. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Gozco Plantation recorded 2012 crude palm oil
(CPO) output down 8 percent to 53,746 tonnes from a year
earlier. The firm expects 2012 revenue to drop 18 percent to 405
billion rupiah from 492 billion rupiah in 2011. (Kontan)
    - State-backed oil and gas firm PT Elnusa will
expand into energy business next year such as energy logistic,
electricity and power plant, aiming to boost revenues, said
corporate secretary Fajriyah Usman. (Kontan)
    - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, holding company of PT
Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology (SMART), plans
to spend $550 million on capital expenditure this year that will
partly be used to acquire land in Indonesia and for expansion,
said CEO Franky Widjaja. (Bisnis Indonesia)
        
    ($1 = 9,706 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anand Basu)

