INDONESIA PRESS-Media company IMC cuts IPO target-Kontan
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Media company IMC cuts IPO target-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s PT Intermedia Capital (IMC) IPO-ITMC.JK, operator of television station ANTV, will cut the number of shares to be sold during its initial public offering this year, because of low public interest, said Fery Budiman Tanja, CEO of Ciptadana Securities, the company’s underwriter.

The firm slashed the size of its IPO to only 10 percent of its enlarged capital from an earlier 15 percent. It now expects to raise 541.15 billion rupiah ($47.28 million), down from an earlier target of between 811.7 billion rupiah and 1.13 trillion rupiah, to refinance debt and buy land in East Jakarta and Bekasi. (Kontan)

($1 = 11,445 Indonesian rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
