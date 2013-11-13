FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indika Energy to build $2 bln steam power plant - Kontan
November 13, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indika Energy to build $2 bln steam power plant - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Energy firm PT Indika Energy will build a 1,000 megawatt steam power plant worth up to $2 billion in Cirebon, West Java, said Chief Executive Wishnu Wardhana, the Kontan reports.

Wardhana said that Indika Energy had secured commitment to finance the project from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Export-import Bank of Korea . Indika has invited Marubeni Corporation, Korea Midland Power and Samtan Corporation to work on the plan. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

