INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma sees 2014 revenue up 20 pct - Investor Daily
December 27, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma sees 2014 revenue up 20 pct - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma is targeting revenue of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($114.75 million) in 2014, up 20 percent from this year, on strong demand, said CEO Elfiano Rizaldo.

Indofarma booked revenue of 640.8 billion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013 and is optimistic about achieving its full-year target of 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12200 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

