INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma to spend 100 bln rph in 2014 capex-Kontan
#Healthcare
March 17, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma to spend 100 bln rph in 2014 capex-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma plans to spend 100 billion rupiah ($8.81 million) in capital expenditure this year to buy new machines, build herbal drug factories and develop its own research and development plant, Kontan reported.

Finance Director John Sebayang said the firm is targeting sales of 1.4 trillion rupiah this year. Revenues in 2013 rose 16 percent to 1.34 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,350 Indonesian rupiah (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
