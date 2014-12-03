FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma optimistic to reach 2014 net profit target of 40 bln rph-Kontan
December 3, 2014

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma optimistic to reach 2014 net profit target of 40 bln rph-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Indofarma is optimistic about achieving its 2014 net profit target of at least 40 billion rupiah ($3.3 million), reported Kontan, quoting CEO Arif Budiman.

The company plans to add around 14 new products next year. The company will also expand into the food and health drink business in 2015 by selling products produced by Canada’s Clarovita Nutrition Inc.

It expects additional revenue of up to 20 billion rupiah from the new business and net profit of 5 billion rupiah. The firm is targeting revenue of 1.7 trillion rupiah next year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,295 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
