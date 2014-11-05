FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma to sell 20 pct shares in unit via private placement - Bisnis Indonesia
#Healthcare
November 5, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofarma to sell 20 pct shares in unit via private placement - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma Tbk plans to raise $20 million by selling 20 percent shares in its unit PT Indofarma Global Medika via a private placement, said Corporate Secretary Yasser Arafat.

The proceeds will be used to strengthen capital, he said, adding that a Malaysian conglomerate involved in agribusiness and pharmaceutical distribution has expressed an interest in buying the shares.

The deal is expected to be finalised before the end of this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

