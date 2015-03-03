FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood CBP buys 9.88 pct stake in Japan's JC Comsa -Indonesia Finance Today
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood CBP buys 9.88 pct stake in Japan's JC Comsa -Indonesia Finance Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian food and drink conglomerate Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur has purchased 900,000 shares in Japanese food and restaurant business JC Comsa Corp, Indonesia Finance Today newspaper reported, quoting Indofood CBP Corporate Secretary Geidon A Putro.

The 284.4 million yen ($2.37 million) deal, which is expected to be completed later this month, will give Indofood CBP a 9.88 pct stake in JC Comsa.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 120.0600 yen) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.