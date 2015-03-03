INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood CBP buys 9.88 pct stake in Japan's JC Comsa -Indonesia Finance Today

Indonesian food and drink conglomerate Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur has purchased 900,000 shares in Japanese food and restaurant business JC Comsa Corp, Indonesia Finance Today newspaper reported, quoting Indofood CBP Corporate Secretary Geidon A Putro.

The 284.4 million yen ($2.37 million) deal, which is expected to be completed later this month, will give Indofood CBP a 9.88 pct stake in JC Comsa.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 120.0600 yen) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)