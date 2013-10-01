FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood Agri planning to issue S$500 mln medium term notes - Bisnis Indonesia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 1, 2013 / 2:04 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indofood Agri Resources Ltd , a subsidiary of Indonesia’s largest food producer, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, is planning to issue medium-term notes of up to S$500 million ($398.49 million) in Singapore, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

Director Mark Julian Wakeford said that the company plans to use the funds for working capital and other needs. The company has secured a principle approval from the Singapore bourse.

($1 = 1.2548 Singapore dollar)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

