INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood to issue bonds worth $174.7 mln in May-Kontan
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 2:22 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood to issue bonds worth $174.7 mln in May-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, one of Indonesia’s biggest food and beverage companies, plans to issue five-year bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($174.74 million) this month, the company said in a prospectus.

The firm intends to pay debt totalling 1.61 trillion rupiah due on June 18, and use the remaining proceeds to finance its short-term loan.

Indofood is controlled by the Salim Group and run by one of Indonesia’s wealthiest families. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

