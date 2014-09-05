FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood sees flour mill unit revenue up 5 pct this year - Bisnis Indonesia
September 5, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood sees flour mill unit revenue up 5 pct this year - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Food giant PT Indofood Sukses Makmur is targeting revenues from its flour mill division PT Bogasari to grow 5 percent to 19.61 trillion rupiah ($1.66 billion) this year, compared with 18.68 trillion rupiah in 2013, on increasing demand, said director Franciscus Welirang.

Bogasari reported revenues of 10.22 trillion rupiah in the first half, which was 30 percent of Indofood’s total revenue of 34.07 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

