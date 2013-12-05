FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood Sukses to build noodle factory in Serbia - Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indofood Sukses to build noodle factory in Serbia - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, one of the world’s biggest noodle maker, plans to build an instant noodle factory in Indjija industrial estate, Serbia, worth 11 million euros ($14.91 million).

The firm plans to start construction of the plant in spring 2014 and expects to complete it in early 2015, Indjija Mayor Petar Filipovic said. The firm has bought 50-square-meter of land in the industrial estate for the factory.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
