INDONESIA PRESS-Indomarco to open 1,300 stores in 2014
December 12, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indomarco to open 1,300 stores in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s largest minimarket operator, PT Indomarco Prismatama, a unit of PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional , plans to open 1,300 new stores across the country and three distribution centres in 2014, said Finance Director Evensius Go.

The firm plans to spend 2.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah to finance the expansion, aiming to boost revenues that are expected to reach 36 trillion Indonesian rupiah, up from this year’s target of 30 trillion Indonesian rupiah.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11990.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

