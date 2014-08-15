FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Indomarco to open 749 new stores in H2-Kontan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Indomarco to open 749 new stores in H2-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indomarco Prismatama, a unit of PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional Tbk, plans to open 749 new stores in Indonesia in the second half of this year, said Director Wiwiek Yusuf.

The country’s largest mini market operator opened 551 new stores in the first half of the year. The news stores will take Indomarco’s total store count to more than 10,000 by the end of the year, which are mostly located in the densely populated Java island. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

