INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Finance secures $172.5 mln syndicated loan - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia, a unit of Jakarta-based auto finance and rentals company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk , has secured a three-year syndicated loan worth $172.5 million from 12 banks to finance growth, according to deputy chief executive Gunawan.

The parent firm booked revenue of 843.1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($72 million) in the first half of the year, up 21 percent from last year’s 694.7 billion Indonesian rupiah. Net profit almost doubled to 107.4 billion Indonesian rupiah from 50.5 billion Indonesian rupiah in the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 11755.0000 Rupiahs)