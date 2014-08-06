FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Finance secures $172.5 mln syndicated loan - Bisnis Indonesia
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Finance secures $172.5 mln syndicated loan - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia, a unit of Jakarta-based auto finance and rentals company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk , has secured a three-year syndicated loan worth $172.5 million from 12 banks to finance growth, according to deputy chief executive Gunawan.

The parent firm booked revenue of 843.1 billion Indonesian rupiah ($72 million) in the first half of the year, up 21 percent from last year’s 694.7 billion Indonesian rupiah. Net profit almost doubled to 107.4 billion Indonesian rupiah from 50.5 billion Indonesian rupiah in the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11755.0000 Rupiahs)

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
