INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Multi Jasa plans to launch IPO in Dec - reports
November 12, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Multi Jasa plans to launch IPO in Dec - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financing company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in early December and has set an indicative price range at 500 to 600 rupiah per share, said Chief Executive Jusak Kertowidjojo.

The firm will sell 1.291 billion shares, or 25 percent of its enlarged capital, and aims to raise between 645.75 billion and 839.47 billion rupiah, which will be used to finance expansion and repay debt. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

