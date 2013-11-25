FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Multi Jasa cuts IPO target- Kontan
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil Multi Jasa cuts IPO target- Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financing company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa IPO-PDMT.JK, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional , will cut the number of shares to be sold during its December initial public offering, said Suryadi Jahja, director of underwriter Kresna Graha Securindo.

The firm will offer only 430 million shares or 10 percent of its enlarged capital compared with an earlier target of 25 percent or 1.29 billion shares, due to concerns over unfriendly market conditions, the Kontan reported. Indomobil Multi Jasa aims to raise 215 billion Indonesian rupiah ($18.3 million).

$1 = 11,685 rupiah

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

