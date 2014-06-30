FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indorama Synthetics sees earnings up 9 pct this year-Kontan
June 30, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indorama Synthetics sees earnings up 9 pct this year-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 30 - PT Indorama Synthetics, a polyester products manufacturer, said it expects its 2014 net sales and profit to increase by 9 percent.

The company is targeting $825 million in net sales and $70 million in net income this year, said CEO Vishnu Swaropp Baldwa. Indorama is optimistic about reaching its target backed by the expected completion of two new factories in West Java and Uzbekistan later this year, he added.

The company has invested about $70 million in the new factories. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

