INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil to open battery plant this month - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional , has completed construction of its 500 billion rupiah ($39.56 million) vehicle battery plant in Cikampek, West Java, Bisnis Indonesia quoted Panggah Susanto, director general of manufacturing-based industry at the Industry Ministry, as saying.

The plant will produce up to 3 million batteries a year for motorcycles and cars, all of which are to be sold in the domestic market.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,640 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)