FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil to open battery plant this month - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 3, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indomobil to open battery plant this month - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, a unit of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional , has completed construction of its 500 billion rupiah ($39.56 million) vehicle battery plant in Cikampek, West Java, Bisnis Indonesia quoted Panggah Susanto, director general of manufacturing-based industry at the Industry Ministry, as saying.

The plant will produce up to 3 million batteries a year for motorcycles and cars, all of which are to be sold in the domestic market.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,640 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.