REFILE-INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to get 1 trillion rupiah loan - KONTAN
October 31, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to get 1 trillion rupiah loan - KONTAN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company ticker) Cellular operator PT Indosat will soon secure a 1 trillion rupiah ($90 million) loan from a state-owned lender, Andromeda H. Tristanto, head of investor communication divisions, told Kontan.

He said the company would use the funds to pay debt and finance 2014 capital expenditure. The firm plans to spend 8 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure in 2014, unchanged from this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,185 rupiah

Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

