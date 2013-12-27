INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to modernize network in 2014 - Kontan

Phone operator PT Indosat, a unit of Ooredoo , Qatar’s No.1 telecom operator, plans to spend between 4.8 trillion rupiah ($393.44 million) and 5.6 trillion rupiah on modernization to support Long-Term Evolution (LTWE) networks in 2014, said CEO Alexander Rusli.

He added the firm will finance the plan from its 2014 capital expenditure allocation of 8 trillion rupiah. The firm expects to complete modernizing all networks in 2014. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.