FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to modernize network in 2014 - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 27, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to modernize network in 2014 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phone operator PT Indosat, a unit of Ooredoo , Qatar’s No.1 telecom operator, plans to spend between 4.8 trillion rupiah ($393.44 million) and 5.6 trillion rupiah on modernization to support Long-Term Evolution (LTWE) networks in 2014, said CEO Alexander Rusli.

He added the firm will finance the plan from its 2014 capital expenditure allocation of 8 trillion rupiah. The firm expects to complete modernizing all networks in 2014. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12200 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.